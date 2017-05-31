Two arrested in relation to aggravated robbery at Big Barrel Liquor Store

Wednesday, 31 May, 2017 - 15:41

Earlier this morning Hawkes Bay Police arrested two youths in relation to the aggravated robbery of the Big Barrel Liquor Store in Havelock North on Sunday 28 May 2017.

Both will appear in the Hastings Youth Court next Wednesday 7 June 2017, charged with aggravated robbery.

Police would still like to identify two other youths who were involved in the incident.

They would also like to locate the driver of a silver Honda Jazz or Honda Fit, which the offenders got in to when they fled the scene in.

Any information that could assist Police with their inquiries can be provided to Detective Sergeant Darryl Moore on (06) 211 3726.

Alternatively, information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police would also like to remind the public that we will be offering a reward for any information provided through Crimestoppers as part of the recent ‘There’s nothing good about stolen goods’ campaign that leads to a successful prosecution of these offenders committing aggravated robberies.

It is important to note however that to be eligible for a reward you will need to provide your details to Crimestoppers when you call.