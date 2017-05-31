Aggravated robbery of Headin' Home Bar in Pakuranga

Wednesday, 31 May, 2017 - 16:11

At around 12.30pm today three people have entered the Heading Home Bar on Ti Rakau Drive in Pakuranga.

Inside the bar there were around a dozen customers.

The three offenders were disguised.

Two of them had firearms.

They threatened the staff and forced the customers to lie down on the floor.

The offenders have then taken cash and have fled in a white car that was waiting outside.

During the robbery shots were fired by the offenders.

Fortunately no-one was struck or injured.

Police were called and a number of Police units were immediately deployed to the scene and the surrounding area.

Police Eagle Helicopter and several dog units also attended.

Multiple officers carried out searches of the area however the offenders have not yet been located.

A forensic scene examination is underway and Police officers are speaking to a large number of witnesses.

Victim Support will be offered to those who were in the bar at the time.

Police would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened and has not yet spoken to officers.

Police would also like to hear from anyone who saw a white car parked in the bar carpark at around the time the robbery happened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Counties Manukau Major Crime Team on 09 261 1321.

Information can also be given anonymously to the organisation Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

As part of our recently announced stolen goods campaign, Police are offering rewards for any info provided through Crimestoppers that leads to a successful prosecution of aggravated robbers.

- Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Warrick Adkin, Counties Manukau Police