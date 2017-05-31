Entries for Marlborough Community Awards open

Wednesday, 31 May, 2017 - 16:16

"Live, laugh, share - Volunteer / Kia ringa hora: Me mahi tÅ«ao", that’s the theme for National Volunteer Week 2017, which runs from Sunday 18 to Saturday 24 June. It’s a positive message about celebrating what volunteers bring to our community.

Volunteering is good for you, your community and for the social development of the country. It helps build the social fabric that keeps us connected and engaged in our world.

The benefits of being a volunteer are well-documented. There's better health and the feel-good endorphins that volunteering releases; around how volunteering can help with job prospects; and other health benefits such as extending longevity and reducing depression in many people.

As the saying goes, you cannot help another without also helping yourself. The positive message for the Week celebrates the joy that volunteers bring to their communities. It also reminds us that volunteers reap the reward of a happier, more engaged life because they feel connected to their communities.

It is important to recognise volunteering and the place it has in keeping our communities strong and healthy. An easy way to recognise the volunteers that touch your community is to enter them in the Trustpower Community Awards.

The Community Awards are run in association with the Marlborough District Council, and recognise the role that volunteers and community groups play in making Marlborough a wonderful place to live.

There is more than $5,000 up for grabs for community groups across five categories: Heritage and Environment; Health and Wellbeing; Arts and Culture; Sports and Leisure; and Education and Child/Youth Development.

The Supreme Winner of the Marlborough Community Awards will represent their region at the Trustpower National Community Awards in the Queenstown next April.

Trustpower Community Relations Representative Abbie Siely says everyday Marlborough community members benefit from the hard work of local voluntary groups, and it takes the help of these community members to ensure they get the thanks they deserve.

"Volunteers selflessly give their time to a number of community projects, causes and services that improve peoples’ lives. They fundraise, coordinate support groups, host events, build things and even organise sporting challenges to keep people active- all of this is often on top of family and work commitments too.

Trustpower wants to celebrate these local good sorts, but we need your help. Entering a group into the Community Awards is quick and easy, and it can start a volunteer group on the path to acknowledgement and growth by raising their profile, connecting them with community leaders and other volunteers, and giving them the opportunity to win an award they might be too humble to put themselves up for," says Miss Siely.

Anyone can enter a group - groups can even enter themselves. Entry forms are available at any Council office or service centre, online at www.trustpower.co.nz/communityawards or by calling Trustpower Community Relations on 0800 87 11 11.

Entries for the 2017 Trustpower Community Awards close on Friday 11 August, with information forms for the entered groups being accepted until the following Friday.