More US students to study in NZ

Wednesday, 31 May, 2017 - 17:07

Today’s announcement that more American students will have the opportunity to experience New Zealand’s world-class education system, has been welcomed by Tertiary Education, Skills and Employment Minister Paul Goldsmith.

Education New Zealand has committed to providing US $50,000 over the next two years, to support Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship Programme recipients to study and/or intern for academic credit in New Zealand. This funding will be matched by the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs in the U.S. Department of State (ECA).

"The Gilman is a prestigious, competitive, and selective scholarship, aimed at students who might otherwise not have the opportunity to study abroad. It is promoted across the US, and more than 10,000 students apply for the 2,800 scholarships each year," says Mr Goldsmith.

"This announcement will provide more U.S. students with the opportunity to experience New Zealand’s high quality education system, when they wouldn’t otherwise be able to."

The announcement was made today by Sir Richard Taylor, speaking at the largest international education conference in the world, the NAFSA Annual Conference and Expo, an important event for education institutions, agents and governments from over 110 countries.

"This arrangement will support our shared goal of growing the educational relationship between our two countries, and will also be invaluable in raising the profile of New Zealand as a world-class international education destination," says Mr Goldsmith.

New Zealand is currently the 22nd most popular destination for US students, who made up just 2 per cent of international students coming to New Zealand in 2016. Since its inception in 2001 more than 78,000 US students have applied for one of 22,000 Gilman Scholarships to study abroad.

More information can be found here: https://www.iie.org/Programs/Gilman-Scholarship-Program