Records consultation wins National Award for Hamilton City Council

Wednesday, 31 May, 2017 - 17:35

Community consultation about proposed changes for Hamilton’s kerbside rubbish collection has won a national industry award.

The ‘Bins or Bags’ waste review was named the best Integrated Marketing Campaign in the 2017 Public Relations Institute of New Zealand (PRINZ) Awards.

The PRINZ Awards recognise excellence in New Zealand’s public relations and communications industry, promote continuous improvement, and celebrate best practice. This year’s awards attracted a record 98 entries from around the country with 29 finalists across ten project categories.

Judges described Hamilton’s consultation project as "an inventive campaign that achieved its objectives in spades," adding the campaign took the subject of kerbside rubbish and "transformed it into a highly successful community engagement piece."

The consultation sought public views on proposals for the biggest change to Hamilton’s rubbish and recycling service in almost two decades. With existing bagged rubbish and limited recycling, the Council proposed wheeled bins, wider recycling options and an entirely new food waste collection. The communications and marketing approach saw a record-breaking 2793 formal submissions received, a huge increase in visits to the Council’s recycling website and an upsurge in public awareness of waste minimisation.

Hamilton City Council General Manager, Strategy and Communications, Sean Hickey said the award was recognition of great work initially by a working party of Councillors and staff, and then support from many areas of Council to achieve the communication objectives and get the message out to the city’s residents.

"Effective community engagement is an essential part of developing Hamilton as a great city for our residents and ratepayers, and industry recognition at this level is an honour. It shows our communications team members are among the best in the country," Mr Hickey said.

The awards were presented at the PRINZ Awards Gala Dinner in Christchurch and were judged by Fellows and senior practitioners of the Institute with the assistance of international colleagues.

View all of our media releases online here: http://www.hamilton.govt.nz/our-council/news/Pages/default.aspx