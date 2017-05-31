Works around the wards

Wednesday, 31 May, 2017 - 17:45

Here's a snapshot of some of the projects and infrastructure work that's going on around your neighbourhood.

Thames

Roading: Footpath improvements will restart on Hauraki Terrace, Tui Place and Danby Street without the need for an archaeological authority. This comes after we had an independent assessment of archaeological sites by Heritage NZ.

Goldmine Experience car park: The contract to pave and improve the car park outside this gold-mining museum has been awarded to Broad Spectrum Ltd. Construction is expected to start on 6 June and be completed by 30 June. There will be 10 public car parks, a coach park, and three staff parks. www.goldmine-experience.co.nz

Thames public transport business case: An Investment Logic Mapping (ILM) workshop with key stakeholders to define the Thames transport issues requiring investment was held on 30 May and we'll publicise the findings once they've been collated.

Thames Connect: A new website www.thamesconnect.org.nz to share community information, resources and skills is up and running. Thank you Thames Community Board and Inlet Ltd.

150th Anniversary of the Goldfields in Thames: We're encouraging people to consider turning their reunion, function, activity or celebration into a 'gold fever' theme and be part of the 150 events/activities over the year-long celebration (1st August 2017 to 31 July 2018). www.thamesheritage.co.nz

Porritt Park: A new water fountain and drinking bottle filler has been installed at Porritt Park (see picture, above), next to the Powerco Skate Park, thanks to the sponsorship of Veolia - our Council’s water services contractor. The design allows easy access for users in wheelchairs and has two dispensers to fill water bottles.

Coromandel-Colville

Coromandel Area School netball courts: Resurfacing of the two existing courts will be completed by the end of June.

Hannaford's Wharf: We're looking at design plans at Hannaford's Wharf car park to allow for better turn-around and parking. www.tcdc.govt.nz/coroharbourproject

Coromandel Town traffic improvements: Two stakeholder forums have been held to consider options to improve traffic flow in the town centre - including vehicle, bicycle and pedestrian traffic.

Mercury Bay

Whitianga Town Centre Upgrade: Tenders for Stage One of the project close this week. Stage One is the upgrade of Albert St, from Hannan Rd to Campbell St, including a plaza on Taylor's Mistake. Stage Two will see improvements to the remainder of Taylor's Mistake, the Esplanade and the Wharf. The entire upgrade will make the town's main street more pedestrian and accessibility friendly and allow for more al-fresco dining available for the cafes and restaurants. www.tcdc.govt.nz/whiticentreupgrade

Mercury Bay Museum: Re-roofing completed; awaiting building consent for verandah works.

Hot Water Beach Bull Paddock toilet: A new toilet has been installed here and just landscaping is to be completed.

Hot Water Beach toilets: Roofing has been completed, plumbing works are 95% complete and the concrete floor has been completed in the changing areas and is now ready for tiling.

Hahei Village Entrance car park: Sealing has been completed and the foundation for a gate has been poured. Road marking and landscaping are still to be completed.

Tairua-Pauanui

Wharves and boat ramps: Work on the Royal Billy Point boat ramp and pontoon redevelopment and the Pauanui wharf and pontoon replacement and boat ramp upgrade all kick off in earnest from 1 July, with $65,000 allocated for design and consenting costs in the 2017/18 budget and $490,000 towards construction in the 2018/19 financial year. The Community Board will be seeking a further $510,000 through the 2018-2028 Long Term Plan for the 2018/19 financial year for construction. The Tairua Wharf project (see picture above) is slightly behind schedule due to seabed debris slowing down pile driving. The ferry service between Tairua, Pauanui and Paku is closed until Friday 30 June while these works take place. www.tcdc.govt.nz/tairuawharf

Gallagher Park (Pauanui): Trees posing a risk to houses and people are being removed.

Whangamata

Durrant Dr and Onemana Dr remedial works: A geotech report has identified two slips that need further remedial work following the extreme weather events experienced in March and April.

Wiliamson Park stormwater pond: Engineers have begun work to improve stormwater drainage after the heavy rain in recent weeks caused flooding (see photo below).