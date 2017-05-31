Ruapehu part of advisory group preparing for next volcanic event

Wednesday, 31 May, 2017 - 18:01

Some of NZ’s leading volcanic researchers joined civil defence professionals, local iwi and representatives from response agencies and utilities at a meeting of the Central Plateau Volcanic Advisory Group (CPVAG) in Ohakune today.

Set up following the civil defence response to the 2007 lahar on Mt Ruapehu CPVAG now provides a forum for the collective planning and readiness activities for volcanic hazards on the Central Plateau.

Ruapehu Emergency Management Officer Nick Watson said that following the civil defence response to the 2007 lahar it was recognized that it would be invaluable to maintain the relationships and connections between people and response agencies that had been established.

"CPVAG provides a forum for any stakeholder involved in any aspect of managing and responding to volcanic hazards on the Central Plateau to work together to increase community resilience."

"CPVAG allows all stakeholders to get together on a regular, scheduled basis and put ‘names to faces’, share information, discuss issues, refine response plans and undertake training exercises, etc.," he said.

"For example, today’s meeting included presentations on current scientific research activities and updates from local iwi, GNS, DOC, Police, Fire, Army, the Ministry of Civil Defence and Emergency Management, Waikato and Horizons Civil Defence Management Groups and other agencies such as Transpower, Genesis and MetService."

"In addition to the sharing of general update information the CPVAG meeting has three specialist groups that focus on the specific issues concerning science, planning and communications."

"The Focus Groups allow the specialists responsible for these functions during an actual response to discuss issues and solutions specific to these activities."

The next CPVAG meeting is scheduled for November.