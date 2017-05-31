Search warrants executed in relation to search for missing man

Wednesday, 31 May, 2017 - 19:16

Christchurch Police have today executed a number of search warrants in relation to Michael Craig McGrath who was reported missing on 23 May 2017.

Two Christchurch properties in the suburb of Halswell will be forensically examined by specialists including the ESR in the coming days along with two motor vehicles.

Today’s activities signal that Police now have serious concerns about his wellbeing.

Investigations this week, including speaking with his family and friends and the scene examination at Michael’s home address in Checketts Avenue, indicate that his absence is completely out of character.

Michael’s whereabouts remains unknown.

The police are seeking sightings of him in the Halswell area of Christchurch or any other suburb.

At this point the investigation and scene examinations are ongoing, and police are not in a position to discuss any further details at this time.

Police are seeking the following information:

- any sightings of Michael’s blue 1994 Subaru station wagon in Christchurch over the weekend of 21st of May through to the 23rd of May.

- any sightings or interactions that anyone has had with Michael over this period.

- we would like to hear from anyone that Michael has completed any contract building work for over this period.

- any information from anyone that may assist the investigation.

Police will continue to maintain a visible presence in the Christchurch suburb of Halswell while enquiries continue.

Anyone who has information that may assist Police inquiries is asked to contact Christchurch Police on 03 363 7400 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.