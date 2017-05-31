Powerball and Strike roll over

Wednesday, 31 May, 2017 - 21:42

Powerball and Strike have both rolled over tonight, meaning there is a combined prize pool of $6.2 million up for grabs on Saturday night.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $5 million.

Lotto First Division will be $1 million and Strike Four will be $200,000 on Saturday.

