Missing Tinwald man found safe and well

Thursday, 1 June, 2017 - 08:30

The 19-year-old man reported missing from the Tinwald, Ashburton, area on Monday 29 May has been found safe and well.

He was located at approximately 7pm on Wednesday 31 May, 2017, following information from a member of the public.

Police would like to thank everyone who provided information as to the teenager's possible whereabouts and offered support to his family.

That information helped Police pinpoint his location and reunite him with his family.