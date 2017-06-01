Thursday, 1 June, 2017 - 10:30

Snapping a selfie with your pooch might pay off. Hastings District Council is running a pet selfie competition to raise awareness of the need to register dogs by July 1

All entries will go into a draw to have their registration fee for one dog refunded. Every year at this time, Council sends out letters to all known dog owners reminding them of their yearly obligation to register their dogs. This year there are 12,660 known dogs in the Hastings district, owned by 8707 people.

Hastings dog owners are "excellent" at registering their animals by the deadline, says Animal Control manager Lisa Hudson. By the deadline last year 90 per cent of dogs were registered, saving their owners a $55 fine on top of their registration fee. "This is pretty consistent over the years. The high compliance rate means we don’t need to spend resources on chasing up great numbers of dog owners, which is a real saving."

Last year just on half of dog owners completed their registration on-line, and Council is encouraging more dog owners to try it out. "You can pay anytime of the day; you don’t have to leave the house and there is no queuing for service. If you need to change things like your address details, you can do that on line too."

Paying on-line also gives dog owners the option of paying with their credit card, which is not possible at Council reception in Lyndon Rd, Hastings, which takes cash, cheques or eftpos.

The annual registration fees are, per dog: $110 (urban), $73.50 (Selected Owner Policy) and $48 (rural and working dogs).

The funds are used to pay for the animal control service including carrying out Council’s obligations under the Dog Control Act and its own dog policy and bylaws, providing an after-hours emergency service, maintaining the animal welfare shelter, managing off-lead dog walking areas and providing community education programmes.

To register on-line or change your details see: www.hastingsdc.govt.nz/dog-registrations

To enter the selfie competition take a pic of yourself with your doggie mate or mates (wearing the new registration tag) and post it on our Facebook wall by midnight on June 30. See Hastings District Council.