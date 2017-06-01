Arrests made in street robbery in Porirua

Thursday, 1 June, 2017 - 10:47

Porirua Police yesterday arrested three youths for an aggravated robbery last Friday 26 May.

The incident, where two people on the street had their wallets taken, happened in Cobham Court at around 5pm.

The three youths are due to appear in Youth Court on Friday 2 June, charged with aggravated robbery.

The incident was witnessed by a number of members of the public, some of whom attempted to help the victims.

"We would like to thank those who witnessed the robbery and intervened, your actions may have helped to prevent further injury and trauma for the victims," says Detective Senior Sergeant Grant Ferguson.

"I am proud of the work my team has done to swiftly apprehend those responsible for this incident."

"The safety of the people in our community is of primary importance to us, and we are committed to doing everything we can to hold offenders to account."

Police are still conducting further inquiries, and any information can be provided to the Porirua Police Station on (04) 238 1400.

Alternatively, information can also be reported to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police would also like to remind the public that we will be offering a reward for any information provided through Crimestoppers as part of the recent ‘There’s nothing good about stolen goods’ campaign, which leads to a successful prosecution of offenders committing aggravated robberies.

It is important to note however that to be eligible for a reward you will need to provide your details to Crimestoppers when you call.