Hamilton Zoo introduces winter hours

Hamilton Zoo will introduce reduced winter opening hours following Queen’s Birthday Weekend.
From Tuesday, 6 June, the zoo will open at 9.30am and close at 4.30pm. The slight change in opening hours reflects lower visitor demand in the early morning and late afternoon during the unpredictable winter weather, and reduced daylight.
Summer opening hours remain at 9am to 5pm, and will recommence when daylight savings starts in spring.
