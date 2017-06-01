Bhuja Boys to receive honorary degree

Thursday, 1 June, 2017 - 11:24

Leigh Hart and Jason Hoyte, the host of Radio Hauraki’s Bhuja show, are set to join the ranks of Meryl Streep and P.Diddy as they receive honorary Degrees in Radio Broadcasting from The New Zealand School of Radio in Tauranga on Friday 2 June.

In a letter from the school addressed to the hosts, Hamish Denton, the Manager of New Zealand School of Radio said, "The New Zealand Radio Industry has, for too long, overlooked your outstanding and unmatched contribution to the art form that is radio broadcasting in Aotearoa".

In addition to receiving the honorary Degrees in Radio Broadcasting, Hart and Hoyte will present a Master Class to students while at the school, and broadcast that afternoon’s show from the NZME studio in Tauranga.

The duo is looking forward to their trip to the Bay of Plenty, with Hart saying, "Being recognised by the industry we work in 2.5 hours a day is well overdue! In our master class, we hope to teach the students the basics, the principles of radio and then encourage them to forget it!

"It’s a great honour for Jase and I and we only hope we can somehow manipulate this situation for some sort of financial gain in the future."

The unique graduation will be on Friday 2 June. Tune into Bhuja! at 4-7pm, and keep an eye on their Facebook page to catch the ceremony.