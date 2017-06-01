Take extra care and plan ahead to stay safe this long weekend

Thursday, 1 June, 2017 - 11:53

The NZ Transport Agency says driving with extra care and planning ahead will help all drivers to have a safe and enjoyable long weekend.

Roads and highways will be busy in and around Auckland and Northland as people head away for the three day weekend and the Transport Agency is encouraging customers to make informed decisions about the best times to travel to avoid the queues by using our interactive maps http://nzta.govt.nz/traffic-and-travel-information/holiday-hotspots/.

Auckland and Northland Highway Manager Brett Gliddon says delays will be inevitable at the busiest travel times, but if everyone plans their travel in advance to avoid delays it will ease stress, making for a safer and more enjoyable journey for everyone.

"The busiest times will be for those using State Highway 1 heading north towards Puhoi and south towards Takanini on Friday afternoon and through to the early evening. State Highway 2 towards Coromandel is also a very busy area."

"As people head home again on Monday the heaviest traffic will be through the same routes from lunchtime until around 6pm."

"As well as our hot spot information we also encourage motorists to use our real time travel information for the most up to the minute and accurate updates on incidents and the least congested routes."

"We use a range of technology along with teams of people working throughout the long weekend to monitor and manage traffic flows and incidents on the state highway network."

Motorists should make safety a top priority by keeping speeds down, driving to the conditions and staying alert.

The Transport Agency encourages people to do a safety check on their vehicles before they leave home, allow plenty of time for travel and take regular breaks or share the driving.

Weather will also play a big role in driving conditions and determining the busiest peaks for people returning home again, so sign up to OnTheMove or check our Traffic and Travel pages at www.nzta.govt.nz for real time travel information or follow us on Facebook or on Twitter #QueensBirthdayTraffic.

Those planning to use the Northern Gateway Toll Road or the toll roads in Tauranga can also prepay their tolls at www.tollroad.govt.nz.