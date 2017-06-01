Police recover expensive stolen puppies

Thursday, 1 June, 2017 - 11:55

Two stolen puppies have been reunited with their owner thanks in part to some "pawsome" work by the Counties Manukau Tactical Crime Unit.

Maui and Alleycat were left orphaned after their bulldog mother Alice died during birth.

The five month old puppies - who are each worth well over $1000 - were stolen from their Gisborne home almost three weeks ago.

An anonymous tip revealed that the expensive puppies had been split up and taken to Auckland and Kawerau.

Police conducted search warrants yesterday in Otara and Kawerau, recovering both Alleycat (pictured) and Maui.

Their elated owner can’t wait to be reunited with her beloved pups.

Thanks to the public for helping us find Maui and Alleycat.