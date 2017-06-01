Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is coming to NZ

Thursday, 1 June, 2017 - 12:24

Jeep New Zealand has confirmed a December 2017 arrival for the world’s most powerful and fastest SUV ever, the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk’s potential launch for New Zealand has been the subject of intense media speculation since its world debut at the New York Auto Show in April. Injected with an unmatched 527 kW courtesy of an awe-inspiring supercharged 6.2-litre V8 engine, the most awarded SUV ever and the most capable full-size SUV on the planet is now also the most powerful and quickest full-size SUV ever.

"I am thrilled to be able to confirm that the Trackhawk will officially join the New Zealand Grand Cherokee range," says David Smitherman, CEO of Fiat Chrysler New Zealand. "From the moment it was revealed in New York we have been working to bring it to New Zealand. The interest in the Trackhawk has been phenomenal. The media have been asking constantly when it will arrive and our dealers have had a steady stream of people ready to buy a Trackhawk as soon as it arrives.

"So, it is fantastic to be able to say that the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk will be on sale in New Zealand in December, and that it will simply shatter performance SUV benchmarks, says Mr Smitherman"

Key to the Trackhawk’s awesome real-world performance is its supercharged 6.2-litre V8, upgraded high-torque-capacity TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission, world-class on-road driving dynamics and new Brembo brakes.

The Grand Cherokee Trackhawk delivers a new level of performance: 0-100 kmh in 3.6 seconds, a standing quarter mile in 11.6 seconds (at 186 kmh), top speed of 290 kmh, 100 kmh-0 braking distance in 36 metres and .88 g capability on the skid pad.

Prices and specifications for the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk will be announced when it arrives in New Zealand in December.

Awe-inspiring 527 kW courtesy of supercharged 6.2-litre V8

Powering the new Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is a supercharged 6.2-litre V8 engine delivering an astonishing 527 kW and 874 Nm.

The breakthrough supercharged engine is designed and manufactured using only the strongest and most durable materials. Its cast iron block features water jackets between the cylinders for optimal cooling. A forged-steel crankshaft with induction-hardened bearing surfaces is so strong it can withstand firing pressures of nearly 1,600psi (110bar) - the equivalent of five family sedans standing on each piston, every two revolutions. The unique, specially tuned crankshaft damper has been burst tested to 13,000 rpm.

High-strength, forged-alloy pistons - developed using advanced telemetry measurement - are coupled to powder-forged connecting rods with high-load-capacity bushings and diamond-like, carbon-coated piston pins.

Premium grade, heat-treated aluminium-alloy cylinder heads are optimised for superior thermal conductivity. Sodium-cooled exhaust valves feature hollow-stem construction and special steel-alloy heads that stand up to temperatures as high as 900 degrees Celsius.

The 2,380 cc per revolution supercharger includes integral charge-air coolers and an integrated electronic bypass valve to regulate boost pressure to a maximum of 11.6psi (80kPa). The twin-screw rotors are specially coated with:

- A proprietary formula of polyimide and other resins

- Nanometre-sized, wear-resistant particles

- Solid lubricants, such as PTFE (Teflon)

The coating enables tighter clearance between the rotors. This reduces internal air leakage, delivering improved compressor performance and higher efficiencies. The coating can withstand the temperatures generated by compression, and provides superior corrosion resistance.

The supercharger is sealed for life with premium synthetic oil, uses a drive ratio of 2.36:1 and has a maximum speed of 14,600 rpm. The supercharger drive system’s one-way clutch de-coupler improves refinement, while allowing for precisely the kind of powerful sound certain to captivate Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk drivers.

Air sources for the supercharger include a cold-air scoop in the lower front fascia, which replaces the driver’s-side fog lamp and helps to feed the 92 mm throttle body.

The large-nosed crankshaft drives a high-flow gerotor oil pump, which feeds a lubrication circuit that includes eight high-flow piston-cooling jets. A high-capacity oil/air heat exchanger, mounted in the front of the Trackhawk, mitigates oil temperatures when driving conditions are harshest, such as on the track.

A new low-temperature cooling system, consisting of a pump, reservoir, heat exchanger and lines, help keep the charge air cool during performance driving. This system is designed to keep intake air temperatures below 60 degrees Celsius, under extreme ambient conditions, while enabling air flow of up to 500 litres/second.

A new fuel delivery system, featuring two high-flow, multi-mode pumps, matches the high- performance demands of the engine.

Upgraded driveline components, durability and refinement result in benchmark offroad performance

The performance of the new Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is bolstered by various upgraded driveline components engineered to handle the extreme torque output from the supercharged engine.

The standard TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission delivers improved shift response, quality and consistent performance and drivability. The transmission software takes into account variables such as engine torque gradients, kick-down events, longitudinal and lateral acceleration, grade changes, friction detection and downshift detection to determine the appropriate shift map.

The new Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is equipped with the Jeep Quadra-Trac on-demand four-wheel- drive system, which includes an electronic limited-slip rear differential and a single-speed active transfer case. The new, full-time active transfer case uses forged steel chain sprockets and a wider chain for added strength and durability.

A strengthened rear driveshaft connects to a new, stronger rear axle. The differential features a revised housing design, revised ring-and-pinion tooth geometry and new four-point axle mounting scheme for better load distribution, additional torque capacity and overall durability. Torque is delivered to the rear wheels via new ultra-high-strength low-alloy vacuum melted steel half-shafts with upgraded eight-ball outboard constant velocity joints.

Standard Launch Control optimises the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk’s performance by coordinating the engine, transmission, driveline and suspension for a textbook launch and consistent straight-line acceleration.

A new standard Torque Reserve system provides improved engine torque response and quicker vehicle acceleration in Launch Control by pre-positioning the supercharger bypass valve to generate boost and minimise manifold filling time, while cutting fuelling to individual cylinders and managing spark timing. This generates a reserve of torque that can be instantaneously delivered upon acceleration from a standing stop.

The Selec-Track system on the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk uses performance-tuned software to pre-configure and distinguish the five dynamic modes: Auto, Sport, Track, Snow and Tow, enabling drivers to choose a vehicle setting that ideally meets their requirements and ambient conditions. The drive modes separately control the four-wheel-drive system, transmission, paddle shifters, suspension and electric power steering.

Dynamic drive mode configurations:

- Auto - Automatically adapts to any condition; uses a 40/60 front/rear torque split

- Sport - Transmission shift times are reduced by 50 percent versus Auto Mode; stability control, four-wheel-drive and steering systems are set for typical enthusiast driving style;

- paddle shifters are enabled and suspension is tightened up without increasing impact harshness to deliver increased vehicle performance capability over Auto Mode; uses 35/65 torque split

- Track - Transmission shift times are reduced 68 per cent versus Auto Mode to 160 ms; stability control, four-wheel-drive and steering systems are set for ultimate track performance; paddle shifters are enabled and suspension is set to full firm to deliver maximum vehicle performance capability on smooth, dry surfaces; uses 30/70 torque split

- Tow - Alters torque delivery off the line for greater smoothness and adjusts suspension to combat pitch and yaw to deliver maximum towing performance: uses 60/40 torque split

- Snow - Maximises traction to deliver optimised performance on snow and ice with reduced engine horsepower; uses 50/50 torque split

The new Grand Cherokee Trackhawk also features a Custom Mode that allows the driver to personalise the vehicle’s performance with a selectable driving experience offering a multitude of vehicle system combinations.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk rides on a short- and long-arm (SLA) independent front suspension with coil springs, Bilstein adaptive damping suspension (ADS), upper- and aluminium lower-control arms ("A" arms), aluminium knuckle, aluminium clevis and hollow stabiliser bar. The rear suspension is a multi-link design with coil spring, Bilstein ADS, aluminium lower control arm, independent upper links (tension and camber), plus a separate toe link, and a hollow stabiliser bar.

The North American Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is capable of towing 3272 kg.

New benchmark SUV stopping performance

New high-performance Brembo brakes include the largest standard front brakes ever offered on a Jeep vehicle. Up front are 400 mm two-piece vented rotors with six-piston callipers painted with a new distinctive yellow finish, and 350 mm vented rotors with four-piston yellow callipers in the rear for outstanding stopping performance, heat management and durability.

The new Brembo brakes bring the new Grand Cherokee Trackhawk to a stop from 100 kmh in 36 m. For added safety, the anti-lock braking, electronic stability control and traction systems are uniquely tuned.

Aggressive and functional exterior

The new Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk rides 25 mm lower than non-SRT Grand Cherokee models and is further set apart with body-coloured wheel flares, side sill cladding and a sculpted bonnet with dual heat extractors.

The signature seven-slot upper front grille is flanked by adaptive, bi-xenon headlamps and surrounded by an LED character headlamp treatment. The headlamps on the Trackhawk feature a unique Gloss Black background to accent their jewel-like appearance.

The foglights are absent from the Trackhawk’s front fascia to optimise airflow to cooling modules and air induction without compromising the vehicle’s balance.

From behind, the new Grand Cherokee Trackhawk features a unique Gloss Black rear valance that showcases four-inch Black Chrome quad exhaust tips. The new quad exhaust system design provides an exhilarating and unmistakable note during maximum acceleration.

A "Supercharged" badge on both front doors and a Trackhawk badge on the liftgate features a Liquid Titanium Chrome outline and Matte Black background.

New standard 20x10-inch Titanium colour wheels with a Satin Chrome centre cap showcase the distinctive yellow callipers underneath. Available lightweight 20x10-inch forged aluminium Low Gloss Black wheels save 5.5 kg versus the standard Trackhawk wheel.

The new Grand Cherokee Trackhawk also features all-new Pirelli 295/45ZR20 Scorpion Verde All- Season and new Pirelli P Zero three-season tires with an increased speed rating.

The new Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is available in nine exterior colours: Billet Silver, Granite Crystal, Diamond Black, Ivory Tri-coat, Bright White, Velvet Red, Rhino, Redline and True Blue.

High-performance, racing-inspired interior

The driver-focused interior features premium soft-touch materials, unique Light Black Chrome finishes and carbonfibre spears and a 7-inch driver information display (DID) instrument cluster with the tachometer in the middle. The 320 kmh speedometer is on the left side of the cluster.

The instrument panel centre stack with new 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen features Performance Pages that showcase an array of performance timers and gauge readouts, including a new engine dynamometer screen that measures instantaneous horsepower, torque and current transmission gear.

The dynamometer screen also includes a new snapshot function for owners to save their readouts on a USB.

The new Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk’s three-spoke, flat-bottom steering wheel features a bevy of comfort, convenience and connectivity controls and ergonomically efficient paddle shifters.

The Trackhawk features standard Nappa leather and suede seats with an embroidered "Trackhawk" logo. A fully wrapped Signature Leather Interior Package with "Trackhawk" embossed on the seats, optional in black, or black and Dark Ruby Red is available. Seats are also heated (front and rear) and ventilated (front). Dark Ruby Red seatbelts and a dual-pane panoramic sunroof are also available options.

A new Premium Metal Package is standard and enhances the Trackhawk’s interior with various upscale real metal accents.

Additional premium interior features include:

- Standard Active Noise Cancellation; premium headliner

- Leather stitched instrument panel, doors, centre console and armrest

- Berber floormats with Trackhawk badge

- There is a choice of two audio systems, including an 825-watt Harman Kardon high-performance audio system with 19-speakers and two subwoofers.

Safety and Security

The new Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk includes more than 70 available safety and security features, including Trailer Hitch Camera View at Speed, which allows owners to view trailered items through the rear-mounted camera while moving, and a Valet mode that enables the following vehicle configurations:

- Engine is remapped to significantly reduce horsepower and torque; limited to 4,000 rpm

- Transmission locks out access to first gear and upshifts earlier than normal

- Transmission will treat the manual shifter position the same as the drive position

- Traction, steering and suspension are set to their Street settings

- Steering-wheel paddle shifters are disabled

- Drive Mode functions are disabled

- Electronic stability control (ESC) is enabled to Full-on

- Launch Control is disabled

Drivers can activate and deactivate Valet mode with a personalised four-digit PIN code.

Other prominent available Grand Cherokee Trackhawk safety and security features include Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop; Advanced Brake Assist; Blind-spot Monitoring with Rear Cross Path Detection; Full-speed Forward Collision Warning with Crash Mitigation; Front and Rear Park Assist; Lane Departure Warning-Plus; and Ready Alert Braking.

Advanced technology delivered with all-new infotainment system

New for 2018, the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is equipped with standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto through the latest version of Uconnect’s 8.4-inch touchscreen radio system.

Apple CarPlay

Seamlessly integrates an iPhone with the vehicle’s built-in display and controls in addition to featuring Siri Voice control. iPhone-equipped drivers can make phone calls, access music, send and receive messages, and receive voice-guided navigation optimised for traffic conditions and more, while staying focused on the road.

Android Auto

System shares useful information when driving and makes it easy to access the best of Google technology. Featuring Google Maps with free voice-guided navigation, live traffic information, and lane guidance; on-demand access to 30 million songs with Google Play Music; plus the ability to place phone calls or send and receive messages while keeping hands on the wheel; and ask Google Search any question. Android Auto also makes it easy to access popular apps and content from the Uconnect system’s touchscreen.

The latest Uconnect operating system includes easy-to-use features, pinch-to-zoom display, enhanced processing power, faster startup times and touchscreens that display high-resolution graphics.