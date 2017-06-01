New Countdown store opens its doors in Ashburton

Thursday, 1 June, 2017 - 12:27

Hundreds lined up this morning to be one of the first through the doors of Ashburton’s newest supermarket. The store was officially opened by Mayor Donna Favel, and has created 68 new jobs in the local community.

As part of the celebrations there was a special kapa haka performance by students from Tinwald School, and $1000 food donation gifted to The Salvation Army as part of Countdowns Food Rescue programme.

Mayor Donna Favel congratulated Countdown Ashburton South on its successful launch.

"Ashburton is a vibrant growing community, and the new supermarket will be a welcome addition to the town. The jobs it will create is great news for locals, and it will be a fantastic new supermarket for customers to enjoy."

Countdown Ashburton South Store Manager Kyle Webber says he and his team have been working tirelessly for months and are very excited to finally open their doors.

"There’s been a big build up to today’s opening and the amount of effort that has gone into getting the store ready has been phenomenal. Countdown Ashburton South brings with it 68 new jobs, and we’re excited and proud to welcome these new team members to Countdown.

"There is lots to love in our new store, including wider aisles, a more expansive fresh produce department, a dedicated health food section, and an in-store pharmacy," says Mr Webber.

Ashburton is part of Countdown’s continued commitment to investing in communities around New Zealand, through wages, investment, and our community activity like Food Rescue.

Ashburton South is part of Countdown’s Food Rescue programme, which helps donate more than $3.5 million worth of food to food banks around New Zealand each year.