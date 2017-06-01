Melanesian Mission project on track

Thursday, 1 June, 2017 - 12:41

The Melanesian Mission building - an Auckland heritage icon - is on track to re-open at the beginning of November.

Strengthening of the distinctive 157-year-old stone building has been completed, while the restaurant facility is also being revitalised in preparation for the opening.

"The Melanesian Mission building is now stronger and capable of surviving major seismic events, and that the building will continue to grace the Auckland waterfront for many years to come," says Heritage New Zealand’s Manager Heritage Destinations, Nick Chin.

"In June we’ll also be undertaking strengthening of the historic basalt wall - which is also an original feature of the Mission - and reroofing the toilets."

Fit-out works for an exciting new restaurant experience are underway in preparation for the early November opening, which will be a quality all-day dining experience situated uniquely on the waterfront at Mission Bay.

Reshingling the Category 1 historic building and some of the smaller outbuildings is due to get underway this week and it is anticipated that the shrink wrap around the Mission building will be removed in about three weeks’ time - the first step towards the grand opening and public reveal.

"The Melanesian Mission building is a national treasure, and we’re looking forward to it being open for the public to enjoy again," says Mr Chin.

"It will continue to be a favourite waterfront spot for Aucklanders, and interpretation signage will tell some of the stories related to this amazing place, improving the quality of visitor experience here."

The site’s significance to New Zealand’s heritage has been recognised through funding and support from Foundation North, the Stout Trust and Vector, along with donations from Heritage New Zealand supporters which have been used for the strengthening works.