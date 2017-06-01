Culturally significant tourist hot spot to get more improvements

Thursday, 1 June, 2017 - 13:45

Spa Thermal Park’s Otumuheke Stream is set to get an upgrade to make the area safer for visitors, while encouraging greater respect and care of the culturally important site.

The stream is of significant importance to local hapu as it was historically a respected mooring, bathing, healing and meeting place. More recently, the stream has become a popular attraction for tourists who flock to the area to relax in the geothermal water.

Due to increased social media attention, Otumuheke Stream and the surrounding area now sees up to 1500 visitors each day over summer, and pressure on the site is set to increase with tourist numbers projected to grow rapidly in coming years.

TaupÅ District Council secured funding last year through the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s Regional Mid-sized Tourism Facilities Grant Fund to install a new toilet block and to improve visitor facilities. But with increased patronage of the site, and ongoing concerns around safety and environmental damage, council agreed to further develop plans for the area.

Operational services group manager Kevin Strongman said council staff had worked collaboratively with Patuiwi Reserve Trust, TÅ«wharetoa Maori Trust Board, Waikato Regional Council, police and Department of Conservation to create a concept design that would enhance and better protect the unique site.

"We have designed a plan that encourages greater respect and care of Otumuheke Stream by protecting its environmental, cultural, social and ecological qualities, as well as future-proofing the site for the increasing numbers of visitors."

The design included moving the existing bridge two metres upstream to reduce erosion, landscaping the area with walkways and installing a new toilet and changing room facility near the stream, he said.

"By locating toilets in an area easily accessible from the stream, people will be encouraged to use them instead of toileting in bushes and destroying special ecosystems in the area. We’ve also designed the roof so it doubles as a viewing platform to allow people to take in the view of the area while increasing passive surveillance of the site."

Mr Strongman said the design had not only incorporated the natural landscape of Otumuheke Stream, but also proposed using the landscape to make the area safer for visitors. With the help of Patuiwi Reserve Trust, signage would also be installed to better inform visitors of the historic and ecological features of the stream and surrounding area.

Chairman of Patuiwi Reserve Trust Matiu Heperi Northcroft said as kaitiaki of the area, the trust’s responsibility has always been to protect the environment.

"We’ve always worked to mitigate any actions that cause damage to the whenua or the cultural integrity of the area. We are pleased the concept design for improvements proposes cultural enhancement elements because the Otumuheke Stream area is totally deserving of such respect."

Mr Northcroft said a small-scale coffee kiosk pilot project was also proposed, which would be run by Patuiwi Reserve Trust.

Council will look to source further funding through the Regional Mid-sized Tourism Facilities Grant Fund to fund the work.