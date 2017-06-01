Time is running out to enter Brake's Australasian Fleet Safety Awards

Thursday, 1 June, 2017 - 14:01

Fleet operators and suppliers are being urged to enter Brake's Australasian Fleet Safety Awards 2017. The road safety charity is reminding companies they only have two weeks left to enter. The deadline for entries is Friday 16 June 2017. Winners will be announced on Thursday 28 September.

The Awards, sponsored by SurePlan, Suzuki and Telogis, recognise the achievements of organisations and individuals working to reduce the number of road crashes involving at-work drivers.

This is the third year that Brake has run the Awards in Australasia, building on the success of its UK Fleet Safety Awards which have been running for over a decade.

The 2017 Awards, which are free to enter, consist of the following five categories:

- Company Driver Safety

- Safe Vehicles

- Fleet Safety Product

- Road Risk Manager of the Year

- Outstanding Commitment to Road Safety

Visit the event website, www.fleetsafetyawards.com/australasian-awards, where you can find out more details and download an entry form. Alternatively, contact Brake on +64 (0)21 407 953 or brakecharity@gmail.com for more information.

Caroline Perry, Brake’s NZ Director says: "We’re inviting awards entries from any organisation with at-work drivers or with an interest in improving road safety, to celebrate the best of fleet safety over the past year. We know there are lots of organisations doing fantastic work already to tackle their road risk. These awards are a great opportunity to celebrate their successes and share best practice within the industry."

Last year’s winners included Council for the City of Sydney, Fleetcoach, and Barry McColl from Fonterra who won the Road Risk Manager of the Year Award.

The Awards are part of Brake Professional, an initiative by Brake, the road safety charity for fleet professionals aimed at sharing best practice in road risk management. Anyone involved in managing at-work drivers, and suppliers to fleets, can join the low-cost membership scheme to gain access to best practice information through webinars and seminars, online and downloadable tools for managers and drivers. To find out more visit www.brakepro.org.