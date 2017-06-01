Farmers wrapped to help charity

Thursday, 1 June, 2017 - 14:07

Sweet Louise is New Zealands only charity solely dedicated to supporting women (and some men), living with incurable breast cancer. Yesterday the charity was delighted to receive a cheque for $20,000 from N.Z agricultural crop packaging company, Agpac as part of their Pink Bales initiative. The concept of the pink bales was designed by Agpac to support Sweet Louise and is made up of a contribution from Agpac and the premium that farmers choose to pay to purchase the pink rather than traditional green or white bale wrap. Many kiwis see these pink bales from the roadside on farms from Cape Reinga in the Far North through to Bluff in Southland.

The Pink Bales campaign is in its third year and with the addition of the $20,000, has raised over $68,000 for the Sweet Louise charity.

CEO, Sweet Louise, Fiona Hatton is delighted with the support from the rural sector; Our charity relies totally on donations and another $20,000 makes the world of difference to our members and their families who are living with incurable breast cancer. We know that many farmers have had tough times themselves recently and we are keen for them to know how grateful we are for their support of this Campaign.

The money raised by Agpac and their farming clients, goes a long way to funding the expenses of an additional qualified Support Coordinator. Part of the Support Coordinators role is to liaise with our 550 members nationwide, getting to know them and their families so that we can offer bespoke services based on our members individual needs. Examples of support offered to members includes assistance with childcare, housecleaning, gardening, massages, mastectomy underwear, wigs and much more.

Agpac, General Manager, Chris Dawson said; Asking farmers to pay more for something like silage bales when they are constantly under pressure to control costs was quite an ask in a tough economic environment. The generosity of our farming community has been amazing and enables Sweet Louise to continue their incredible work supporting members and their families, and we are thrilled to be part of that.

As with many innovative Kiwi ideas, the coloured bales concept has since been adopted internationally with colourful, charity silage bales now dotted across fields throughout Europe.