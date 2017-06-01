Hunter’s body recovered from Fox Glacier

Thursday, 1 June, 2017 - 15:30

Police have now recovered the body of a 66-year-old man who was hunting near Fox Glacier, Western Ranges, south of Karangarua with his son yesterday.

The hunter was found down a ravine by his son during the trip.

The Australian hunters were visiting from New South Wales.

Other family members are flying out from Australia today to join the son.

A formal identification will take place later and until this has been completed, Police is not in a position to release his name.