Hunter’s body recovered from Fox Glacier

Police have now recovered the body of a 66-year-old man who was hunting near Fox Glacier, Western Ranges, south of Karangarua with his son yesterday.
The hunter was found down a ravine by his son during the trip.
The Australian hunters were visiting from New South Wales.
Other family members are flying out from Australia today to join the son.
A formal identification will take place later and until this has been completed, Police is not in a position to release his name.
