Volunteers hit the tracks in Dunedin

Thursday, 1 June, 2017 - 15:43

A new partnership is giving people the chance to connect with nature, pick up some new skills and help the community.

The Trail Crew programme was launched last month by Dunedin City Council and the Department of Conservation. Already over a hundred volunteers have signed up.

Dunedin City Council Volunteer Projects Facilitator Catherine Hosted says "The Trail Crew programme aims to enhance and maintain trails in and around Dunedin. It also provides volunteer experiences for people looking to explore new places, learn new skills, meet people and give something back."

"The programme aligns with the DCC draft parks and recreation strategy and the goal of more communities choosing to be involved with parks and recreation through volunteering," Ms Hosted says.

"We’d love to see the programme grow and for more people to get involved. We’ve designed it so that anyone can take part in enhancing our tracks. So, for someone who isn’t physically able or inclined, there are still ways they can help without setting foot on a track."

The idea was put forward by DOC Ranger Shay Van Der Hurk and was developed by both organisations as the programme has benefits for the environment and the community.

"We are really stoked that Trail Crew will give people an opportunity to contribute to the things that make Dunedin great. It’s also a great way to get active and connect with nature. Nature is such a big part of our identity as New Zealanders and more and more science is showing that it’s really good for us to spend time in nature," Mr Van Der Hurk says.

"Working together with the DCC and Trail Crew volunteers to spread the word about Dunedin’s tracks and maintain them to the same standard means locals and visitors can be confident that they’ll have a great experience when they head out for a walk. Working together we can also do even more to make the city’s tracks great."

There are more than 40 easy to moderate level DCC and DOC trails that Trail Crew volunteers can work on. The trails are used by thousands of people each year and are an important recreational asset for the city.

The programme is open to all Dunedin residents over the age of 18 and anyone can take part, with a range of roles suited to ability and fitness. There are a range of volunteer opportunities including leadership, field work, writing and marketing.

www.dunedin.govt.nz/volunteer-in-dunedin