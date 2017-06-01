Creativity stars at Auckland Libraries this Matariki

Thursday, 1 June, 2017 - 16:05

Join with your local community to celebrate the MÄori New Year, at a series of free creative events and activities on offer at Auckland Libraries from June 10 - July 2 as part of Matariki Festival 2017.

MÄori fashion is the first to step out this Matariki. Takapuna Library will showcase Matariki Woven Histories on 10 June, featuring master weaver Shona Tawhaio’s designs on the catwalk; they highlight MÄori innovation and mahi raranga (weaving) in a high fashion setting. They are also captured in a photographic exhibition to be shown at Takapuna and Waitakere Libraries.

Head to Matariki Ki Papakura, on 24 June to see Papakura Library and Museum’s foyer come alive with artists showcasing their skills in tÄ moko (tattoo), raranga (weaving), whakairo (carving) and uku (clay).

Take the kids and let your imagination disappear into the world of Matariki at Åtara Library’s Maori and Pacific Storytelling for Kids,. There’s something for all ages at Matariki at Papatoetoe Library , including Matariki Wriggle and Rhyme, Story time for Little Tamariki and Matariki Knowledge Quiz.

Look out for an Auckland Library mobile bus sporting new artwork by talented MÄori artist, Zak Waipara, which will be hitting the road this Matariki. Waipara’s eye-catching artwork features contemporary interpretations of MÄui legends, bringing to life the outer walls of the bus as it does the important job of reaching Aucklanders in places and at times that are different from those of our 55 community libraries.

Discover the stories of Matariki at libraries across Auckland at Urungia Å tÄtou rÄ anamata: Navigating our future. Take the opportunity to view screenings of NgÄ mata o te ariki, o TÄwhirimÄtea: The eyes of the god, TÄwhirimÄtea; and participate in a variety of wÄnanga and Matariki whaikÅrero across TÄmaki.

Councillor Dr Cathy Casey is excited to see creative MÄori talent showcased at Auckland Libraries in celebration of Matariki.

"Our libraries are creative hubs, the perfect place to bring together our communities to enjoy and experience the rich variety of MÄori arts and culture on offer during this year’s Matariki Festival."

"From a funky fashion show and photography exhibition, to captivating Matariki storytelling and crafts, there’s something for all ages to celebrate Matariki at Auckland Libraries this month."

For more information on Matariki at Auckland Libraries see www.matarikifestival.org.nz, www.aucklandlibraries.govt.nz, or phone 09 301 0101.