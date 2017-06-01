Supreme Health and Safety Award recognises the value of working together

Thursday, 1 June, 2017 - 16:11

"The Canterbury Rebuild Safety Charter is an exemplar of what we can achieve when we all work together in an industry - working people, employers and government agencies," says CTU President Richard Wagstaff. "Together we build stronger, more enduring solutions."

Last night at the New Zealand Workplace Health and Safety Awards the success of the Canterbury Rebuild Safety Charter was recognised with the supreme award for best overall contribution to improving workplace health and safety.

"This is a tremendous affirmation of the value of working together, the hard work of the people involved, and the initial drive and vision of Helen Kelly in getting the idea off the ground, " says Wagstaff.

"It is also fantastic to see the judges commendation award won last night by the Rail and Maritime Transport Union (RMTU) - in a similar theme - for their great work bringing a bunch of different parties together to achieve positive changes in the rail sector."