Wellington Urban Motorway (SH 1) closed southbound

Wellington Police are attending to a truck which has rolled on the Wellington Urban Motorway (SH1).
There are no injuries.
The road is blocked southbound and diversions are via The Terrace off-ramp.
Motorists are asked to remain patient while contractors clear the area.
