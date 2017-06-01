Man arrested and charged in relation to Lions ticket theft

Thursday, 1 June, 2017 - 16:47

Wellington Police have arrested and charged a 31-year-old Lower Hutt man with receiving stolen All Blacks vs Lions test tickets.

He will appear in the Wellington District Court on Monday 12 June 2017.

It is believed the tickets were stolen from a letterbox at a Wellington residential address when they were delivered in early May 2017.

After the man allegedly received the tickets, a family member attempted to sell them on Trade Me, and the incident was then reported to Police.

"A big thanks to the person who alerted Police.

Because of their assistance we have been able to hold the alleged offender to account" says Detective Senior Sergeant Warwick McKee, Wellington CIB.

Police worked closely with the NZ Rugby Union in relation to this incident, and they provided valuable assistance with the investigation.

"This prosecution sends a clear message to our community that we will continue to actively focus on preventing crime throughout the DHL New Zealand Lions Series by targeting offenders and keeping our visitors safe" says Detective Senior Sergeant McKee.

"However, we ask that members of the public remember that they have a role to play in making sure our visitors feel safe and welcome while they’re in New Zealand, and that they are free from crime and victimisation ".