'Bin don't flush' urges Mackenzie District Council

Thursday, 1 June, 2017 - 17:18

'Bin don’t flush’ is the message from the Mackenzie District Council when it comes to flushable wipes and other products that are sometimes put down toilets.

An item on TV1’s Fair Go recently highlighted the issues around putting flushable’ wipes down the toilet and the impact they have on wastewater treatment systems.

The wipes clog up drains and sewers causing blockages and breakdowns, not to mention creating unnecessary costs for ratepayers.

"When items that aren’t made to be flushed go down the toilet they cause blockages that are often hard to fix and can mean we need to replace parts or equipment - this is an extra cost burden on ratepayers," says Mackenzie District Council Utilities Manager, Geoff Horler.

They are also bad for waterways and our environment, he says.

"All wipes, whether labelled as flushable or not, don’t readily break down in our waste water systems. They also tend to get caught in the waste-water system creating blockages that are costly to rectify."

If they end up in the pumping station they can damage expensive pumping equipment which then needs to be replaced. Because they don’t break down, they also make sewerage ponds difficult to clean out, Mr Horler says.

The message is simple: only human waste and toilet paper goes down the toilet. Anything else, including sanitary products, goes in the bin.