Greyhounds show their true colours

Thursday, 1 June, 2017 - 17:35

On June 11th, greyhounds and their owners will be out in force across New Zealand as part of the Great Global Greyhound Walk (GGGW).

In Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin and points in between, these sleek, speedy dogs will take to streets, waterfronts, paths and parks to raise awareness of the greyhound breed and promote greyhound adoptions.

The Walks are being organised by Greyhounds as Pets New Zealand (GAP), but are part of a global initiative of other mass-synchronised greyhound walks that are being held around the world. Over 5,000 hounds participated worldwide in 2016.

GAP is charitable trust that helps find homes for greyhounds after their time in racing. Adopting out hundreds of hounds each year, GAP has placed almost 2000 dogs since its inception about 10 years ago.

Many of the participating greyhounds will be dressed in outfits and costumes in tune with an annual theme. This theme for this year’s Walk, which will help to promote GAP’s re-homing programme, is ‘Colours of the World’.

GAP Regional Coordinator Daniel Bohan says the theme will highlight not just the fact that greyhounds are one of the most colour-diverse dog breeds in the world, but also the vivid and colourful personalities they bring to hearts and homes in 'retirement'.

"You can expect this to a very bright and very vibrant display of support from the greyhound community."

"Our hope is that the pandemonium of colour will create quite a spectacle and will get people’s attention and get some thinking about welcoming a greyhound into their homes and hearts."

That sense of creating a ‘spectacle’, as Bohan calls it, has motivated New Zealand participants to put in a lot of effort to the parade-like event. In 2016, a Wellington greyhound came away as the global individual winner, while Christchurch took the award as the global winning location.

"We are aiming to make the GGGW even bigger and better in 2017," Bohan says. "So far there about 19 Walks registered in New Zealand."

"In Wellington, we are very pleased to welcome two special guests to the Walk - MP Chris Bishop and Wellington Mayor Justin Lester."

This will be Mayor Lester’s first GAP event and he says he is "delighted" to attend. Mr. Bishop has attended GAP events previously and made some four legged friends along the way.

"I can’t wait to see Syrus and Guinefort again," Bishop says, referring to some Hutt Valley hounds he met on previous occasions. "Two friends of mine have just adopted two GAP greyhounds!" he adds.

The ‘Colours of the World’ will be paraded around the world on June 11th. Other countries to show their true colours for greyhound support this year include United Kingdom, United States, Australia, Spain, Italy, Canada, Phillipines, and the Czech Republic to name a few.