Queen's Birthday Hotspots safe travel advice for the South Island

Thursday, 1 June, 2017 - 18:14

The NZ Transport Agency encourages everyone heading off for a break to "know before you go" and check the Agency’s Queen’s Birthday Weekend hotspots map. The Hotspots maps collate information from previous Queen’s Birthday Weekend journeys on the times where traffic is heaviest.

"Increased traffic volumes, tiredness and driving in unfamiliar environments can make driving over these long weekends not only more stressful but also more risky," says the Transport Agency’s Journey Manager Lee Wright.

In places like Canterbury, where traffic volumes are heaviest, the Transport Agency is supporting Police who are undertaking Operation Keep Calm and Drive Safe.

The aim is to reinforce positive driving behaviour, with a view to reducing fatal and serious injury crashes.

"The week prior to a holiday weekend is an opportunity for Police to reinforce safe driving messages before drivers undertake long distance trips. We want to remind all drivers planning to get away for the weekend to share the driving, take regular breaks and drive alert," says Senior Constable Brent Cosgrove.

"When traffic is heavy and driving conditions are less than ideal, a safe speed might be lower than the posted limit. We’re urging everyone to be patient, relax, and enjoy the journey."

Kaikoura access - two ways in and out again from 2 June

State Highway 1 south of Kaikoura reopens to all traffic for daylight hours, 7 am to 6 pm, from Friday morning, 2 June. Drivers should expect a slower journey on the new alignment past the big slip near Peketa and traffic management. This highway will have to close in future for short periods for more work. The North Canterbury Transport Infrastructure Recovery team will keep locals and the wider community informed as far as possible in advance as they can. (info@nctir.com )

The Waiau/ Mt Lyford inland road to Kaikoura (Route 70) is open 24/7, and people should check this map for updates before heading for Kaikoura.

NZ Transport Agency’s top tips for a safe Queen’s Birthday Weekend

Take the time to check your vehicle is safe -tyres/ spare tyre, indicators, windshield wipers, lights.

Allow plenty of time - make your journey part of the holiday.

Rest stops are important for the driver and passengers.

If possible, share the driving.

Many drivers will be on unfamiliar roads, so please be patient as we are all in this situation at some stage.

Tips: "Know before you go."