New parking plan to revitalise Hamilton's CBD

Thursday, 1 June, 2017 - 17:52

A trial of a new parking system to help revitalise Hamilton’s CBD will commence on 1 October this year.

The plan includes free on-street CBD parking for the first two hours and then $6 per hour for the third and subsequent hours and was approved by Hamilton City Council today. The current parking charges are $2 per hour with a maximum two-hour time limit.

New parking technology including sensors and development of an app to allow payments on mobile devices are also planned, although parking meters will remain for now. The effectiveness of the trial will be reviewed before the end of June 2018.

The new system followed public submissions and hearings as part of the Council’s Annual Plan process. During the consultation period a free parking proposal was suggested. This was proposed to be funded in part through a targeted rate on households and a targeted rate on central city commercial properties.

Hamilton City Council Chief Executive Richard Briggs says the revised plan adopted today is designed to consider issues raised by submitters and address the main purpose of the Parking Task Force, which was to look at ways to revitalise the CBD.

"The decision today means the originally-proposed targeted rate on CBD businesses will remain, which will offset some of the cost of the initiative, while parking revenue will also contribute. The remainder of the cost of this trial will be met through the Council’s existing operating budgets, and there will be no additional targeted rate for residential ratepayers," Mr Briggs says.

"Research shows us the majority of our city carparks are utilised by people for less than two hours, so from 1 October most of these people will be able to come into the central city and have no parking charges. If people want to stay longer than two hours they can choose either off-street parking options or pay an extra charge," Mr Briggs says.

Councillors voted 9-3 to approve the proposal. For: Mayor Andrew King, Crs Gallagher, Pascoe, Taylor, Casson, Southgate, Macpherson, Bunting, Henry. Against: Crs O’Leary, Tooman, Mallett. Absent: Cr Yeung.

Following the decision, the Council confirmed the 2017/18 Annual Plan budget as final, with the final annual plan document to be prepared for approval at the Council meeting on 29 June 2017.