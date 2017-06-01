Southern Police attending to fallen power lines on SH6 - road closed

|
State Highway 6, Lower Shotover is currently closed after a number of power lines have fallen.
Police are working to establish the cause while the power company ensure the area is safe.
There are no injuries but motorists should avoid the area near Tucker Beach Road.
Diversions are available via Arthur's Point.
