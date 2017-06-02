QLDC appoints Economic Development Manager

Friday, 2 June, 2017 - 12:31

The Queenstown Lakes District Council is pleased to announce the appointment of Peter Harris to the position of Economic Development Manager.

Working within the QLDC Corporate Services Team, Mr Harris will manage economic development and business-related matters across the District.

QLDC General Manager Corporate Services, Meaghan Miller is excited about the appointment, "this is a new position at QLDC, created in response to the need to develop a plan for delivering the objectives of the QLDC Economic Development Strategy."

"It represents a future-focussed approach by Council to ensure the continued diversification and resilience of our economy."

The role will also lead the development of a contestable economic development fund aimed at innovation and diversification. Council hopes to be in a position to announce further details within the next few months.

Mr Harris is currently employed by Otago Polytechnic and prior to that developed and managed the Dunedin City Council Economic Development Unit for ten years. He brings to the role significant experience, contacts and expert insight.

He joins the Council from 24 July 2017 and is looking forward to meeting partners and key stakeholders across the district.