Flying Scholarship winner goes solo

Friday, 2 June, 2017 - 12:32

One of the first recipients of a Warbirds Over Wanaka Flying Scholarships has just gone solo in a Warbird and he’s on cloud nine.

Christchurch pilot Andrew Love has used his scholarship to solo in a Harvard aircraft based in Blenheim. His instructor was Ryan Southam.

Andy says the achievement has been a real buzz. "Such an absolute blast and I know just how fortunate I have been to get the opportunity through the scholarship." Andy says he’s now looking forward to flying the Harvard more throughout the next year to gain even more experience.

Andy is already an accomplished pilot with success in aerobatic aircraft but his life-long dream is to fly the big Warbirds.

"This Warbirds Over Wanaka scholarship has been a huge step forward for me on my journey towards realising that dream," he says.

Warbirds Over Wanaka General Manager, Ed Taylor, says applications for this year’s scholarships will open on July 1st. The Warbirds Over Wanaka Community Trust will again be making two $5,000 scholarships available.

The 30th anniversary Warbirds Over Wanaka International Airshow is being held on March 30th, March 31st and April 1st. Information and tickets are available from www.warbirdsoverwanaka.com