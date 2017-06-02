Ahaura Bridge, West Coast closured overnight for maintenance

Friday, 2 June, 2017 - 12:42

The NZ Transport Agency is advising customers that the Ahaura Bridge on State Highway 7, north of Greymouth, will be closed for five nights for bridge maintenance from this Sunday, June 4.

The Ahaura Bridge will be closed on Sunday 10pm, to 5am on Monday.

For the other four nights, the hours will be 10pm-6am until the morning of Friday, 9 June.

An alternate route is available via the Atarau Road, intersecting SH7 at Ikamatua and Stillwater, or intersecting SH6 near Coal Creek. This will add approximately five minutes to journey.

"Thank you to all road users for adding extra time to their journey while this bridge gets this essential maintenance," says Lee Wright, Transport Agency Journey Manager.