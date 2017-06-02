Entries open for Trustpower Invercargill and Southland community awards

Friday, 2 June, 2017 - 12:47

Invercargill and Southland residents now have the annual opportunity to recognise local voluntary groups - with entries for the Trustpower Invercargill Southland Community Awards now open.

The Awards, which are run in partnership with the Invercargill City Council and the Southland District Council, are open to all voluntary groups and organisations working to make the region a better place to live.

Since the Trustpower Invercargill Southland Community Awards began in 2007 more than $52,900 has been given away to deserving voluntary groups and organisations. This year more than $5,000 is up for grabs.

Anyone can enter a voluntary group or organisation for the Trustpower Invercargill Southland Community Awards - voluntary groups and organisations can even enter themselves.

Invercargill Mayor Tim Shadbolt says, "The Trustpower Community Awards provide great opportunity for our groups to be profiled for the excellent work their volunteers achieve. Entering the awards not only acknowledges volunteers, it also provides the opportunity to learn about all the wonderful projects being undertaken in our communities."

Last year 69 entries were received for the Trustpower Invercargill Southland Community Awards. Trustpower Community Relations Representative Alice Boyd believes there are still many more voluntary groups out there who deserve recognition.

"Now you have the chance to say ‘thank you’ to these volunteers who work hard to improve the community - just by filling out an entry form. It takes just a few minutes of your time to enter a voluntary group but it will make a real impact to the volunteers you are recognising," says Miss Boyd.

Entry forms for the Trustpower Community Awards are available from the Council offices or service centres or can be completed online at www.trustpower.co.nz/communityawards. Entry forms can also be received by calling Alice Boyd on 0800 87 11 11 ext 4176.

The awards cover five categories; Heritage and Environment, Health and Wellbeing, Arts and Culture, Sport and Leisure, and Educational and Child/Youth Development. Category winners receive $500, runners-up receive $250 and the Supreme Winner will take home $1,500 and an all-expenses paid trip to the 2017 Trustpower National Community Awards. Last year’s Trustpower Invercargill Southland Community Awards Supreme Winner was Koha Kai - an organisation that services good quality home cooking to schools while also teaching trainee cooks transferrable skills with the goal to move into full time employment.

Entries for the Trustpower Invercargill Southland Community Awards close at 5pm on Friday 4 August.