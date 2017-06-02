Entries open for Clutha District Community Awards

Friday, 2 June, 2017 - 12:57

Clutha residents now have the annual opportunity to put forward their best local heroes and volunteers with entries for the Trustpower Clutha District Community Awards now open.

The Awards are run in partnership with the Clutha District Council, and are an opportunity to recognise local voluntary groups’ contributions to their communities.

Since the Trustpower Clutha District Community Awards began in 1999, more than $88,500 has been given away to deserving voluntary groups in the region, and this year more than $5,000 is up for grabs.

Anyone can enter a voluntary group or organisation for the Trustpower Clutha District Community Awards - voluntary groups and organisations can even enter themselves.

Mayor Bryan Cadogan says, "These awards are a great opportunity to recognise the outstanding efforts of the volunteers and groups in our communities and I encourage everyone to enter and take part."

Trustpower Community Relations Representative Alice Boyd will be visiting the area and believes there are plenty of voluntary groups or individuals out there who should be rewarded and recognised.

Entry forms are available from Council offices or service centres, like the libraries or info centres, or can be completed online at www.trustpower.co.nz/communityawards, and on our Facebook page. Entry forms can also be received by calling Alice Boyd on 0800 87 11 11 ext 4176.

The awards cover five categories; Heritage and Environment, Health and Wellbeing, Arts and Culture, Sport and Leisure, and Education and Child/Youth Development. Category winners receive $500, runners-up receive $250 and the Supreme Winner will take home $1,500 and an all-expenses paid trip for two representatives to the 2017 Trustpower National Community Awards. Last year’s Trustpower Clutha District Community Awards Supreme Winner was the Kaitangata Skate Park Development Group.

Entries for the Trustpower Clutha District Community Awards close at 5pm on Friday 4 August.