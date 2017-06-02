Timeframe for Raetihi concept plan feedback extended

Friday, 2 June, 2017 - 13:22

Due to requests from the community, the timeframe for public feedback on the version 1 concept plans for Raetihi township revitalisation has been extended.

Township Revitalisation Project Leader Margaret Hawthorne said that as all the township revitalisation projects are community led the community will ultimately set their own pace for how quickly things proceed.

"At this stage, we have not set a new feedback deadline date as we want to get around the various sections of the community that say they need more time to consider their response, understand how much time they feel they need, and see if there are any other issues," she said.

"Council would also like community groups and others to note that we are happy to attend one of their meetings to talk about the concept plans and the township revitalisation process if they want."

"The level of public interest with the initial concept plans has been good and is obviously stimulating public discussion which was their intended purpose."

"The feedback and comments received so far have been wide-ranging and have been provided in a wide variety of ways including via; Council’s website, feedback forms, verbal conversations, Facebook, emails and even a video submission from the kids at Raetihi Primary School."

"As the feedback comes in and is collated we are making it available on our website."

Mrs. Hawthorne said that the feedback on the version 1 concept plans will be provided to the landscape architects Bespoke to inform the development of a new amended set of plans for the next round of community consultation."

"One of the important things we would like people to take on is that township revitalisation is a journey and it is important that they stay engaged with the process as we progress through the up-coming stages."

"Although the shape of the township revitalisation projects will vary from town to town the common factor to ensuring their success is participation from local residents and other stakeholders," she said.

"The input of ideas, energy and passion from local people is key to keeping the projects on track and making steady progress."

"Any community group wanting to organise a meeting with council to discuss the concept plans and the township revitalisation process should contact council to organise."