Report on the future of Lower Hutt Wharves released

Friday, 2 June, 2017 - 15:04

The future of Lower Hutt wharves is outlined in a ‘decision report’ with recommendations made after weeks of public submissions and Council surveys.

The recommendations will be considered by the Community Plan Committee on 8 June. The outcome of this meeting will determine the approach Council will commit to around the future of the four wharves.

Key recommendations include refurbishing Petone Wharf and shortening the outer head of the wharf, fully refurbishing Rona Bay and Days Bay wharves and removing Point Howard Wharf.

The report suggests removing 50 metres from the 110 metre long head of Petone Wharf. Once removed, the wharf will still be the longest public wharf in the region at 340m. As part of the refurbishment, Petone Wharf would be made more user-friendly to families that frequent it and for people who fish.

It is hoped that hardwood timber salvaged from the work at Petone and Point Howard would be able to be used in the refurbishment of all three wharves.

Divisional Manager Parks and Gardens, Bruce Hodgins says, "We have taken a strategic view of the wharves as a collection of like assets. We have considered expert advice and taken account of feedback through surveys and the Annual Plan submission period. The Council meeting on 8 June will determine whether these recommended decisions reflect the best outcomes and future needs of our community."

Community feedback suggested that Point Howard Wharf was the least used of all wharves, and through Annual Plan Consultation 58% of public submissions favoured the option which Council proposed, to remove and not replace it.

"Should a decision be made to remove the Point Howard Wharf, we will work closely with wharf users to address alternatives. We have worked closely with Lowry Bay Yacht Club and have a new start box location proposed. If demand dictates, work could be planned to make the Seaview breakwater more accessible for people who fish," Hodgins adds.

Rona Bay is recommended to be refurbished. "This wharf is the oldest in our city, has high heritage value, strong local support from the Eastern Bays community and removal would likely impact strongly on the neighbouring Muritai Yacht Club."

If approved by Council, the proposed costs for all recommendations, at $7.3m comes in nearly 20 per cent under the $9m budget council had earmarked for the collective works across the wharves.

If Council accepts the options in the report, then in the year July 2017 to June 2018, Council proposes to develop refurbishment plans for all wharves, obtain resource consents for Point Howard and Petone Wharf work, and to undertake demolition at Point Howard.

In the following year (July 2018 - June 2019), Petone Wharf refurbishment works will be undertaken, with planning and consent work scheduled for Rona Bay and Days Bay Wharves. Physical renewal and development work at Days Bay and Rona Bay Wharves will start from mid-2019.