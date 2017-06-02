Be part of emergency preparedness conversation in Kapiti

Friday, 2 June, 2017 - 15:28

Over the past few weekends, the KÄpiti Coast District Council has teamed up with Red Cross, local Civil Defence volunteers, Volunteer KÄpiti and other community groups to help KÄpiti get tsunami ready. Door-knocking in the Waikanae and Peka Peka tsunami zones is complete and now residents are invited to attend an emergency preparedness drop-in session next Wednesday 7 June from 7pm at the Waikanae Uniting Church Hall.

Group Manager Corporate Services Wayne Maxwell says this is a chance for people to come along and ask any questions they have, as well as be part of a conversation about warning systems in KÄpiti.

"We know that there was confusion after the November earthquake within our community around whether or not people living in evacuation zones should evacuate, and that some were concerned about the absence of tsunami warning sirens," says Mr Maxwell.

"These sessions are a chance for the community to come and talk to us about what’s in place, and the pros and cons of different options we could consider in the future. Additional sessions will be held in other communities as the door-knocking moves around the Coast, with Raumati up next on Sunday 11 June", says Mr Maxwell.