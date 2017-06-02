Work to begin on Paekakariki connection track

Friday, 2 June, 2017 - 15:13

Work will begin next week on the first stage of the PaekÄkÄriki Connection Track, a gravel walkway that aims to provide a safer walkway between PaekÄkÄriki and the Escarpment Track.

Parks and Recreation Manager Alison Law says the new walkway will take pedestrians away from heavy traffic volumes through this area. "This section of footpath is used a lot by locals and visitors heading to the Escarpment Walking Track and at the moment, it’s very close to high volumes of traffic. This work will provide a new path that’s pushed back from the traffic in most areas."

"The works will happen in two stages. The first section will be a compacted gravel path that stretches around 220 metres south of PaekÄkÄriki township. Most of the work will be back from the road so shouldn’t impact traffic and depending on weather, we should be finished in late June or early July," says Ms Law.

"Once both stages are complete, the new bush walkway will provide a safer option that in most parts will be away from the main highway, and people will be able to walk this track and come out just across the road from the entry to the Escarpment walk."