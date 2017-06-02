Update on the spread of myrtle rust

Friday, 2 June, 2017 - 16:10

There are 34 confirmed properties with myrtle rust infection - 29 of these are in Taranaki with 3 in Northland and 2 in Waikato (King Country).

While most of the infections have been found on young seedlings, there are instances of the rust appearing in large established trees at a number of locations.

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) and the Department of Conservation (DOC) remain committed to the battle to contain the spread of this fungal plant disease that could have serious impacts on a range of plants in the myrtle family including pōhutukawa, mānuka, ramarama, feijoa and eucalypts.

Any suspect sightings of the fungus should be immediately reported to MPI on 0800 80 99 66. Do not touch the plant or the rust. Note the location and take clear photos of the plant and the symptoms.

No updates will be issued over the long weekend unless there is a significant new development.