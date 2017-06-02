NZ Bar Association congratulates Queen’s Counsel appointees

Friday, 2 June, 2017 - 16:28

The President and Council of the New Zealand Bar Association congratulate the thirteen new Queen's Counsel announced today by the Attorney-General, the Hon Christopher Finlayson QC. The President of the Association, Clive Elliott QC says that the rank of Queen's Counsel recognises the appointees’ excellence in their practice of law, as well as their leadership of the profession.

However, more fundamentally, appointment as a Silk requires an ongoing commitment to the administration of justice. Mr Elliot quotes the comments of the Chief Justice, Dame Sian Elias GNZM PC QC, when she said "The office exists to maintain the standards and the independence of counsel appearing before the courts and to ensure that skilled legal services are available to the public. Those appointed have the confidence of the judges they appear before. They are expected to lead the profession by example." [Speech on Admission to the Inner Bar, Auckland No. 1 High Court, 22 July 2013].

In particular, the NZBA notes the considerable, voluntary contribution of several of the new Queen’s Counsel to the Association’s activities. Two of the new Queen's Counsel, John Dixon QC and Jennifer Cooper QC, are NZBA Council members. Suzanne Robertson QC is a former Council member and the NZBA's representative on the Auckland branch of the New Zealand Law Society. Andrew Barker QC is an active member on NZBA committees, including serving as its representative on the Civil Rules committee.

The 2017 appointees are:

- Auckland: John Dixon, Suzanne Robertson, Rachael Reed, Paul Borich, Adam Ross, Jennifer Cooper, Simon Mount, Andrew Barker, Greg Blanchard and Campbell Walker;

- Tauranga: Grant Brittain;

- Wellington: James Every-Palmer and Professor Tony Angelo (appointed under the Royal Prerogative).