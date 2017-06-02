Friday, 2 June, 2017 - 16:41

Queen's Birthday holiday rubbish and recycling reminder

Kerbside rubbish and recycling collections will be one day later than usual next week following the Monday 5 June Queen's Birthday public holiday.

And remember, next week is week one of our fortnightly recycling schedule. If the sticker near the top of your wheelie bin has a 1 next to the day of your Kerbside collection (eg Tue 1), then put out your recycling wheelie bin and crate for glass with your blue Council rubbish bag.

For the full Kerbside collection for your area go to www.tcdc.govt.nz/kerbside

All seven of our Refuse Transfer Stations will be open on the Queen's Birthday public holiday until 5:30pm. Opening times vary between 10am and 11am, so check the full schedules at www.tcdc.govt.nz/rts

Glass recycling crates

From Monday 31 July, we will only collect glass for recycling left in Council crates.

This is because other types of crates often are too big to lift when full of glass or don't have handles - creating a health and safety problem for our contractors.

If your existing Council crate is broken and unusable, take it to one of our offices and we'll replace it for free. If you don't already have one, you can buy one for $15.

Please don't ever put your glass to be recycled in a cardboard box - it will almost certainly get damp and the glass will spill out and break when the box is lifted, creating a big mess and a hazard.

And remember - we only pick up glass bottles and jars for recycling. Please don't put out old glass dishes and light bulbs with the recycling.

What's on this weekend?

Metservice has issued a watch for possible heavy rain today into tomorrow morning for the Coromandel Peninsula, but the rest of the long weekend is meant to be fine.

Stay up to date with the weather through Metservice and watch NZTA for State Highway roading updates. We'll post any news we have about local roads and conditions on our Facebook page.

Check our Council's website for a comprehensive view of events going on in the Coromandel over the long weekend.