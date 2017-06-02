Central Otago Police investigate suspicious vehicle fire

Friday, 2 June, 2017 - 16:55

Central Otago Police are investigating a suspicious fire that extensively damaged a commercial vehicle on McNulty Road, Cromwell.

The Cromwell volunteer fire service attended the incident at around 6:15pm on Thursday 1 June, 2017.

Police are seeking video footage which may have been obtained by members of the public on activity in and around the McNulty Road and Gair Avenue areas last night.

This may include footage of suspicious people or activity in the area at the time.

Police would also like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed unusual behaviour themselves.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact local Police, quoting file number 170602/6699.

Alternatively information may be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.