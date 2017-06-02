Police appeal for info on missing man Michael McGrath

Friday, 2 June, 2017 - 17:00

An investigation team continues to gather information, which we hope will lead us to the whereabouts of Christchurch man Michael McGrath.

We are grateful to the public for providing us with information so far.

But we need more help.

We’re renewing our appeal for sightings of Mr McGrath.

We are particularly interested in three days between Sunday and Tuesday (21 - 23 May 2017).

We know Mr McGrath was a keen cyclist.

Today, we’re releasing a picture of his bike in the hope someone has seen Mr McGrath on it.

We’re asking people to think back to the weekend before last.

The weather was overcast early on Sunday, but became nice and clear and sunny later - meaning there was likely to have been quite a few people out and about.

Did you see Michael McGrath on his blue mountain bike, wearing a white and navy-coloured helmet?

It is possible, but Police are not certain at this stage, that he was wearing any of the following clothing:

- Blue jeans

- A black thermal long-sleeved top

- Black t-shirt with red lettering on the sleeve - possibly RBK for Reebok.

- Hi-Tec brand shoes.

- Possibly a crewneck jersey with a chunky knit - mid-grey colour, mixed with white.

The investigation team is also asking the public to think back to Monday and Tuesday (22 and 23 May).

We would welcome any sightings of Michael McGrath from those days.

Perhaps you saw Mr McGrath in a shop around the Halswell area, maybe in his blue 1994 Subaru Legacy station wagon, or on his mountain bike.

As well as those three days, we would welcome any relevant information from people who have a connection with Michael McGrath.

As part of our ongoing enquiries, we will be continuing to conduct a search around the Sabys Road area of Halswell, utilising Police and civilian Search and Rescue teams.

This search is scheduled to commence from tomorrow, to gather any evidence that might help us to locate Mr McGrath.

If you can help, please call Christchurch Central Police Station on 03 363 7400, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

- Detective Inspector Darryl Sweeney