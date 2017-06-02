Check before you travel and stay safe this long weekend

Friday, 2 June, 2017 - 17:01

The NZ Transport Agency says if people are heading away this long weekend they should drive with extra care and plan ahead.

Roads and highways will be busy in and around Waikato and Bay of Plenty as people head away for the three day weekend and the Transport Agency is encouraging people to make informed decisions about the best times to travel to avoid the queues by using our interactive maps.

Transport Agency Highways Manager, Niclas Johansson, says delays will be inevitable at the busiest travel times, but if everyone plans their travel in advance to avoid delays it will ease some stress.

"Our usual busy spots of State Highway 2 between Paeroa and Tauranga, the Kaimai Range and State Highway 1 through Karapiro will be busy tonight until late evening, from tomorrow morning until lunch time and the even the afternoon in some parts.

"The return journey home through these spots on Monday will also be busy from mid-morning until late afternoon.

"State Highway 2 through Mangatawhiri and Maramarua and State Highway 1 through Tirau will also be places to avoid at peak times if you can.

"As well as our hot spot information we encourage motorists to use our real time travel information on our website for the most up to date information on incidents," Mr Johansson says.

Motorists should make safety a top priority by keeping speeds down, driving to the conditions and staying alert.

The Transport Agency encourages people to do a safety check on their vehicles before they leave home, allow plenty of time for travel and take regular breaks or share the driving.

Weather will also play a big role in driving conditions and determining the busiest peaks for people returning home again, so sign up to On The Move or check our Traffic and Travel pages at www.nzta.govt.nz/traffic for real time travel information or follow us on Facebook or Twitter using #QueensBirthdayTraffic.

Those planning to use the toll roads in Tauranga can also prepay their tolls at www.tollroad.govt.nz.

On the roads around the Waikato and Bay of Plenty

There is a moratorium on all but emergency road works in place between 12pm Friday 2nd June till Tuesday 6th June 2017.

Contractors will be out in force again after Queens Birthday weekend:

Reseals around Rotorua: Resealing work is to take place at a number of major intersections in Rotorua after Queen’s Birthday weekend. The work will take place at night and road users will see some lane closures. People are advised to drive with care and expect delays while the work is being undertaken. The work is weather dependent and some sites may need to be postponed to the following week.

Work is planned for the following sites:

- CBD Caltex - SH30A Amohau St westbound approach to Ranolf St traffic lights.

- Spotlight - SH30A Amohau St eastbound approach to Ranolf St traffic lights.

- Koutu corner - SH5 Old Taupo Rd northbound approach to Lake Rd traffic lights.

- Malfroy lights - SH5 Old Taupo Rd northbound approach to Malfroy Rd traffic lights.

SH2 Tuapiro Stream Bridge: Starting Tuesday 6th June the State Highway 2 Tuapiro Stream Bridge will have a 30 kilometre per hour temporary speed limit in place for up to three weeks while maintenance work is carried out. Both lanes will remain open but motorists may experience some delays. The Transport Agency asks motorists to please adhere to the speed limit.

SH2 Te Puna: A construction crew will be carrying out sealing over the rebuilt section of State Highway 2 at Te Puna at the northern end of the project next week. The NZ Transport Agency says this work doesn’t create as much noise as excavation so it can take place at night between 8pm and 6am. Road users will see stop / go traffic management in place and are being asked to adhere to a 30km/h temporary speed limit. Current consent conditions don’t allow excavation or noisy work to occur at night on the Te Puna project but this is currently being reassessed.

State Highway 1 Pokeno: The ramps to and from Pokeno will be closed at night for four nights from Sunday 11th June while asphalting is carried out. Detours will be in place. Crews will be on site from 6pm each night to set up traffic control, with ramp closures between 8:30pm and 5:00am. This work is weather dependent and people can check if it is going ahead each night by visiting http://www.nzta.govt.nz/traffic after 4pm.