Avoid getting royally caught out this weekend - MSC

Friday, 2 June, 2017 - 17:18

The New Zealand Mountain Safety Council (MSC) and the Metservice are encouraging people to check the latest weather forecasts and to plan and prepare for changeable weather before heading outdoors over Queen’s Birthday weekend.

MSC Chief Executive Mike Daisley said New Zealand’s weather can change surprisingly quickly, particularly at this time of year, and can catch out even experienced people.

"New Zealand’s known for very changeable and often very localised weather changes. People heading outdoors this weekend need to prepare for the worst and take extra clothing layer and some spare food. If you get caught out and have an ‘unexpected night out’ you’ll get very cold. Overnight temperatures are frequently in single digits especially if you’re above the treeline," said Daisley

"Essentially it’s about following the outdoor safety code as a planning tool. Head to our website and make sure you and your family are covering all the basics."

However, even with the best preparation, things can still go wrong Mr Daisley said.

"Remember, if nobody knows you’re out there in trouble, you could be waiting a long time for help to arrive. You need to let someone you trust know where you are going and when to expect you back. That way, if something goes wrong, there is someone who can raise the alarm."

"There is a real mixed bag of weather across New Zealand this Queen’s Birthday weekend," said MetService Meteorologist Lisa Murray, "The weekend starts with heavy rain in the north, easing to a few showers Saturday afternoon. The eastern areas of the country can expect some low cloud and occasional showers, while those in the west will have plenty of sunshine."

"A weak cold front moves up the country Saturday and Sunday, dropping overnight temperatures into negative numbers for many regions. Elevated areas in parts of the South Island could get to -5 degrees," added Murray, "when temperatures drop to this extent it is particularly important to be prepared for the outdoors."

Insights publication ‘There and Back, 2016’ produced by MSC in partnership with several national data partners and organisations highlights the rise in incidents over public holidays.

"Queen’s birthday weekend has an average of 21 injuries and 2.4 search and rescue events which up against the daily average of 15 injuries and 1.4 search and rescues is a significant increase."

Daisley went on to say that "Although there is a rise in participation over this time, we’re talking about a scenario that could see people out overnight in very cold conditions. We’d like to help families avoid unnecessary incidents this weekend."

For more information on the weather outlook head to Metservice.com and check the weather warnings. Head to mountainsafety.org.nz or their Facebook page for videos, free resources and hints and tips about how to have a great time outdoors and make it home safely.