New parking policy to support Council's rejuvenation strategies

Friday, 2 June, 2017 - 17:21

Hutt City Council is looking to develop a parking policy - the first time Council has taken a city-wide, long-term approach to parking.

Hutt City Council General Manager Strategic Services Kim Kelly says, the policy will be designed to support and complement Council’s blueprint of creating a prosperous and resilient city and liveable, high-quality urban environments.

"Parking is central to a safe and efficient transport network, enhancing residential and shopping precincts as well as supporting economic development.

"An ad hoc approach to parking is not going to support the aims of creating a vibrant, liveable or financially healthy city. In fact, poor planning around parking could hamper Lower Hutt meeting its long-term objectives."

Following on from a public survey earlier in the year, and as part of its citywide review of parking, Council has invited a range of stakeholders to parking workshops on 12 and 16 of June to discuss options and ideas.

It is unlikely the current parking supply will be increased. The focus will be on managing parking resources effectively and widening and improving the transport options available to Lower Hutt communities.

The policy will need to consider the changing shape of the city and a future where private motor vehicles are no longer the dominant form of transport - a city where public transport, cycling and walking and new technologies like driverless cars become more viable and popular options.

A proposed parking policy will be available for public consultation later this year.